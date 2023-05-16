Anne Heche laid to rest on Mother’s Day, 9 months after fatal crash

LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche, who died after a fiery crash nine months ago, was laid to rest in a private Mother’s Day ceremony on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Heche, 53, who won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991, was cremated after her death. Her remains were buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Her sons, Homer Lafoon and Atlas Tupper, were present at the ceremony, a representative for the cemetery told People.

The ceremony was “small, private and lovely,” the representative told the magazine.

'Live in love': Anne Heche was buried on Mother's Day and rests with Hollywood stars https://t.co/HxLjuuez8l — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 15, 2023

Heche’s remains were placed in the cemetery’s Cathedral Mausoleum, the Times reported. She joins Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mel Blanc, Marion Davies and Cecil B. DeMille as celebrities whose remains are at the cemetery, according to the newspaper.

A representative for Heche said her crypt is next to Rooney’s and across from those of musicians Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone, the Times reported.

“Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer,” the inscription on her plaque reads. “Live in love.”

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Heche died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after she crashed into a home on Aug. 5, 2022.

Her manner of death was listed as an accident and also noted that a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” was another “significant condition” from the car crash, People reported.

Firefighters said that Heche’s Mini Cooper ran off the road and crashed into a two-story residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, causing “structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Heche was declared brain dead -- and therefore legally dead -- on Friday and was removed from life support after organ transplant recipients were found, a representative for the actress’ family said Sunday night.

A person declared brain dead is considered legally dead under California law.

The coroner’s office listed Heche’s official date of death as Aug. 11, 2022.

She was removed from life support on Aug. 14 after her organs were donated, People reported.

Heche “loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, on Mother’s Day,” a representative said in a statement.

Her film credits include the 1997 movies “Donnie Brasco,” “Volcano” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” according to the Times. She also appeared in “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998), “Return to Paradise” (1998) and “John Q” (2002).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Photos: Anne Heche through the years Here are some photos of actress Anne Heche through the years. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group