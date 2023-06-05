Apple expected to announce new VR headset Monday, but it will come at a price

Apple expected to announce VR device Apple is set to unveil on Monday a headset meant to enable users to experience virtual reality and digital apps overlaid on the real world. (Arief Syauqi/Getty Images)

Apple is set to unveil on Monday a headset meant to enable users to experience virtual reality and digital apps overlaid on the real world, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The announcement is expected to come at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins streaming at 1 p.m. EDT.

While the star of the event will be the VR headset reveal, the company will also be announcing new software updates for iPhones and other Apple devices.

According to the Journal, Apple has spent the last seven years developing the headset which is rumored to include at least a dozen cameras.

The AR and VR headset will be a standalone device with Apple silicon chips “that will put performance on par with Apple’s Macs,” according to Mac Rumors.

A last-minute Apple VR and AR headset leak details an extensive collection of external and internal sensors, and claims that the with the device will to use two main chips for processing power.

“It will have two chips inside that will allow it to perform complex tasks and handle the virtual reality capabilities, plus it will be able to operate independently of an iPhone or a Mac. Pairing will be possible to use the iPhone as a keyboard and to transfer data, but it won’t be required,” the website reported.

Apple is designing an App Store for the headset, Mac Rumors reported, and the content will focus on gaming, streaming video and video conferencing.

A FaceTime experience will use the cameras to project a person’s full face and body into a virtual environment for one-on-one calls, and there will also be other familiar apps like Calendar, Mail, Safari and others.

The new device will not come cheap, however. The list price is expected to be around $3,000. It isn’t expected to be available until later in the year.

Apple will also be announcing an update to the software running on its iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs.

Expect to see new health and fitness features, including a journaling app that will help users keep a record of their daily activities on Apple’s new iPhone operating system, iOS 17.

According to the Journal, Apple is also expected to launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air equipped with its M2 processor.

You can view the announcement at 10 a.m. PST, which is 1 p.m. EST, on the Apple Events website.