Apple Music names Olivia Dean Artist of the Year for 2026

FILE PHOTO: Olivia Dean performs 'Man I Need' on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026, in Manchester, England. Apple Music named Dean its Artist of the Year. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Apple Music has honored Olivia Dean with the title of Artist of the Year for 2026.

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The company said the award recognizes “her undeniable leap to stardom in what’s been the defining feel-good music story of 2026.”

“Apple Music editors have highlighted the grace with which her music taps into the rich songwriting tradition of 1960s soul and pop, and is inspired by the sensuality of Sade, the brazenness of Prince, and the honesty of Lauryn Hill — all while fostering a community built on love,” the company said in a news release.

“I love making music,” Dean said in the release. “It’s the best thing in the world. I think being Apple’s Artist of the Year feels really amazing. To be recognized as an artist that’s made an impact is really cool.”

Her “Man I Need” has been on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 every day since it premiered on Aug. 29, 2025. She also had a sold-out global tour and won the Grammy for Best New Artist and four BRIT Awards.

Less than a year after opening for Sabrina Carpenter at Madison Square Garden, Apple noted, Dean held her own four-night residency at the iconic venue, then a six-night sold-out concert series at The O2 Arena in London.

Apple said she is the first UK entertainer to be named its Artist of the Year.

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