Ariana Grande announces new single, ‘Yes, And?’

Singer Ariana Grande announced Sunday the first song from her upcoming album.
The new track is called “Yes, And?,” and it is expected to be released on Friday, according to Grande’s Instagram post.
Grande confirmed last year that her seventh album will come out in 2024, according to Billboard.
Grande has not released a new album or single since her sixth album “Positions” which came out on Oct. 2020, Variety reported. She was featured on multiple singles including the Weeknd’s remixes of “Save Your Tears” and “Die for You.”
Grande has recently been working on Universal’s adaption of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked” which is expected to come out next November, according to Variety. Grande will be playing Glinda the Good Witch, People magazine reported.
In August, Grande celebrated the 10th anniversary of her debut album, “Yours Truly” by reissuing the album with new live recordings, according to People.
