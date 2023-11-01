Arizona teen missing since 2019 has reunited with her family

Teen found: The Glendale Police Department released a recent photograph of Alicia Navarro, who was found in Montana. (Glendale Police Department)

Alicia Navarro’s mother confirmed that they have reunited with her months after she turned herself into the police in Montana after she had been missing for years from her house in Glendale, Arizona.

>> Read more trending news

Navarro’s mother, Jessica Nuñez in a post on the Facebook page “Finding Alicia” said that she is planning to close the page, according to KTVK.

“I thank you all for all the support,” Nuñez said, according to the news station. “My family is complete.”

“We need to heal and for that to be possible I will ask privacy I thank everyone for all the concerns and support,” she said.

Over the weekend, Navarro and her mother reunited in Montana, KNXV reported.

A family representative revealed, according to KSAZ, that Navarro’s family no longer lives in Arizona.

Navarro went missing when she was 14 years old from her house in Glendale, Arizona, early Sept. 15, 2019. According to KTVK, she wrote her parents a note before leaving the house. She was described by police at the time as a “high-functioning” autistic teenager. She was not heard from until July 23, 2023, when she went to a police station in Montana to no longer be listed as a missing person.

Navarro turned herself in to police in Havre, Montana, earlier this year, according to KNXV.

Police said that she appeared to be fine and in good health, according to the news station. When she interacted with officers she reportedly seemed to be apologetic and was worried about her mother.

Navarro was living in Montana with a man who was arrested recently on child sexual abuse charges that according to KNXV, were unrelated to her.

So far, no one is facing any criminal charges related to Navarro’s disappearance, according to the news station.