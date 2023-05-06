Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper suspended for apparent racial slur during broadcast

Suspended: Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper was suspended Saturday for an apparent racial slur he said during a pregame broadcast on Friday. (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was suspended indefinitely after using an apparent racial slur during a pregame segment before Friday’s baseball game in Kansas City.

According to an NBC Sports California spokesperson, Kuiper, 59, the Athletics’ lead play-by-play announcer for the past 20 years, will be off the air until a review of the incident is completed, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Kuiper appeared to say the slur on a pregame segment of the NBC Sports California broadcast when he was referencing a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which is based in Kansas City, Missouri, ESPN reported.

While talking about his visit with colleague Dallas Braden, Kuiper seemed to mispronounce the word “negro,” making it sound like a slur, according to The Associated Press.

The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 6, 2023

Kuiper apologized before the start of the sixth inning, ESPN reported.

“A little earlier in the show, I said something (that) didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

Kuiper is the primary play-by-play broadcaster for the A’s on NBC Sports California, according to The Athletic.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick issued an official statement after the comments, along with former Oakland pitching great Dave Stewart. Both men said that while the comment was unfortunate and offensive, Kuiper deserved a second chance.

“I’m aware of the unfortunate slur made by Glen Kuiper,” Kendrick said. “I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don’t pretend to know Glen’s heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!”

My Official Statement on the Glen Kuiper incident is below. pic.twitter.com/txAmPH9ulI — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) May 6, 2023

“Bob it could not have been said any better,” Stewart tweeted. “I know Glen, have worked with him over the years. I believe it was an unfortunate mistake. He, as we all deserve a second chance.”