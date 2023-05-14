‘Bachelor’ alum Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown

Newlyweds: Jordan C. Brown, left, and Colton Underwood, right, tied the knot on Saturday. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)

Colton Underwood, an alum of “The Bachelor” reality television show, married Jordan C. Brown in California on Saturday.

Underwood, 31, who starred in Season 23 of “The Bachelor” and in 2021′s “Coming Out Colton,” married Brown, 38, in front of 200 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, People reported.

The three-day affair began with a family dinner and welcome party on Friday, with nuptials following on Saturday, according to the magazine.

“The day of our ceremony, we have a disco-themed pool party,” Underwood told People before the wedding day. “It’s going to be a fun wedding.”

Underwood, who played linebacker at Illinois State and spent time in the NFL on the practice and training camp squads of the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers in 2015-16, wore a deep green custom Tom Ford suit, while Brown wore a blue suit, according to People.

The newlyweds also posted photographs on their Instagram accounts, E! Online reported. The couple got engaged about a year ago, according to the entertainment news website.

“We wanted trees around and sunshine,” Brown told People. “It was really important for us to get married outside.”

