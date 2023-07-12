Back to school: Tips for teachers, students, parents on how to beat high cost of supplies

While inflation is officially lower than last year, the items that are needed for the next school year may still put a dent in parents’, students’ and teachers’ wallets.
But there are ways to save for the upcoming school year.
Shop around
You can save money by doing a little bit of research. Compare prices at different stores online and in person before making your final purchase.
Wait for the sale
If you can wait to make your purchase, keep an eye out for sales at local stores or online retailers. Also, take advantage of any tax-free weekends or holidays.
Buy generic
Generic products are often just as good as name brands and cost less.
Buy in bulk
You can usually get a better deal per unit when buying large quantities like paper, pencils and pens. This can also be helpful if you know you’ll need particular items next year.
Save those coupons
Be sure to take advantage of any coupons or promo codes when making your purchase. Some websites like RetailMeNot provide coupons and promo codes valid for back-to-school shopping.
