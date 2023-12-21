‘Barbie’ co-writers Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach marry after 12 years of dating

Married: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig have married after 12 years of dating. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

“Barbie” co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have quietly married after dating for 12 years.

The marriage between Gerwig, 40, who also directed “Barbie,” and Baumbach, 54, was confirmed by a representative of the couple to People and The Associated Press.

The filmmakers were married at City Hall in New York City, according to People.

The couple announced in an interview with Elle UK published in July that they welcomed a second son. Their first son, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, was born in March 2019, People reported.

The duo met in 2011 while filming Baumbach’s 2010 movie “Greenberg” and began dating the following year, People reported. They worked on several films, including “Mistress America,” according to the AP. They also co-wrote “Frances Ha,” in which Gerwig acted and Baumbach directed, the news organization reported.

Gerwig will preside over the jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May, becoming the first American female director named to the position, according to USA Today. She is also the youngest person in that role since Sophia Loren presided over the Cannes jury when she was 31 in 1966, the newspaper reported, citing a statement from the festival.

“Barbie” has been the highest-grossing film of 2023, with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales, according to the AP.

