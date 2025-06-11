The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson dies at 82

Brian Wilson NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 27: Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs during the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Presented by Shell at the Fair Grounds Race Course on April 27, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One of the founding members of the iconic band The Beach Boys has died.

Brian Wilson was 82 years old.

His family announced his death on his official webpage but provided no details.

The announcement simply said, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

