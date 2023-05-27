Beary hungry bear: Bear helps itself to about 60 of Connecticut bakery’s cupcakes

Bear helps itself to about 60 of Connecticut bakery’s cupcakes A bear broke into a bakery in Avon, Connecticut, scaring the employees. (THERESA MUTH/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AVON, Conn. — A bear broke into a bakery in Avon, Connecticut, scaring the employees.

Taste by Spellbound bakery workers had quite the encounter earlier this week outside their bakery, according to WTNH. The employees were loading cupcakes into one of their vans when a bear surprised them Wednesday morning.

The owner of the bakery posted on Instagram and explained what happened starting with when she heard her employee, Maureen Williams screaming about a bear in the garage, according to The Associated Press.

It was a black bear that came from behind the dumpsters and made its way through the bakery. The employees tried to safely scare the bear away but that was when the bear went into the garage, grabbed a box of cupcakes from the van, and brought it to the parking lot area. That was where the bear ate about 60 cupcakes, WTNH reported.

The news outlet obtained surveillance video, according to the AP. It reportedly showed employees walking around the side of the bakery to scare the bear but they ended up running in fear instead. The video also showed the bear dragging the 60 cupcakes.

Eventually, the bear took off after one of the employees began honking the horn, Williams told WTNH.

Fortunately, no one was injured, the AP reported. The bear was also gone by the time police and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived.

There are around 1,000 to 1,200 black bears living in the state of Connecticut, according to the AP.