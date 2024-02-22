‘The Beautifully Broken Tour’: Jelly Roll heading on tour to 37 cities at end of summer

Country music artist Jelly Roll announced his upcoming 37 arena-headling tour across the United States later this year.
“The Beautifully Broken Tour” will be Jelly Roll’s first all-arenas tour, Variety reported.
Jelly Roll will be joined by Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay on the tour, according to Rolling Stone.
“This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year— I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us,” Jelly Roll said on Instagram.
The tour is set to kick off on Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Variety reported.
Here is full list of tour dates per Jelly Roll’s website:
- Tue Aug 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Wed Aug 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
- Fri Aug 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
- Sat Aug 31 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Sep 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Tue Sep 3 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
- Wed Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Fri Sep 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Sat Sep 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Mon Sep 9 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
- Wed Sep 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Fri Sep 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
- Sat Sep 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Tue Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Thu Sep 19 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
- Fri Sep 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Sat Sep 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Sep 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
- Thu Sep 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Sep 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Sep 28 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Sun Sep 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Tue Oct 1 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
- Wed Oct 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Oct 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Oct 6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Wed Oct 9 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Oct 12 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Tue Oct 15 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
- Fri Oct 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun Oct 20 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena
- Tue Oct 22 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
- Wed Oct 23 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Fri Oct 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- Sat Oct 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Oct 27 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Jelly Roll was a rapper who became a county singer. He got a Best New Artist nomination at Grammy’s year, according to Rolling Stone. He was also named Favorite Male County Singer at the People’s Choice Awards, Variety said.
Jelly Roll also helped on Capitol Hill by lobbying lawmakers to pass legislation to stop fentanyl from spreading, Rolling Stone reported.
Before his tour, Jelly Roll will be a guest mentor with Tori Kelly on the 22nd season of “American Idol,” Billboard reported.
Presales for his tour will start on Monday. Accoridng to Variety, the general sale is on March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket links can be found on jellyroll615.com.
