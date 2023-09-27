Biden’s dog Commander bites another Secret Service agent; said to be 11th incident

Commander bites Secret Service agent FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: "Commander", a dog owned by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden is walked on the south lawn before first lady and the president return to the White House on March 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has bitten another US Secret Service employee, the agency said.

>> Read more trending news

It’s the 11th known biting incident involving the German shepherd at the White House.

A uniformed division officer was bitten by Commander at about 8 p.m. on Monday at the White House. The officer was treated on-site by medical personnel, said Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s chief of communications

Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for the first lady, Jill Biden, said: “The White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the first family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

She said the Bidens were “incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and executive residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe”.

Between October 2022 and January, Commander has bitten or attacked Secret Service personnel at least 10 times, The Guardian reported. One officer had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Department of Homeland Security records.

Judicial Watch accessed emails between Secret Service agents and their managers have revealed their contempt for Commander.

“That’s freaking crazy, that stupid dog,” the superior of the November 2022 attack victim said.

A second dog owned by the first family, Major, also bit Secret Service agents. He was sent to live with Biden family friends in Delaware. Major is also a German shepherd.