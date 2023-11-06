Big tipper: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $2K for server at Cincinnati restaurant

CINCINNATI — “Ochocinco” brightened another restaurant server’s day.

Former wide receiver Chad Johnson, who spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons in Cincinnati, returned to town on Saturday ahead of the Bengals’ game Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson, 45, known for his penchant for leaving large tips, left a $2,000 gratuity at Cincinnati’s E+O Kitchen at The Banks, WCPO-TV reported.

Johnson’s bill before the tip at the Asian fusion restaurant was $76.16 for an order of shrimp tempura, surf ‘n’ turf, and an espresso, according to WKRC-TV.

At the bottom of the receipt, Johnson wrote that “The Bengals are winning tomorrow and that’s on Mary had a little lamb,” the television station reported.

Johnson also posted a picture of the bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning it “Proverbs 11:25 (Bengals edition)” -- his signature verse.

The verse reads “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed,” according to Bible.com.

The latest large tip comes nearly two months after Johnson tipped $1,000 on a bill for $416 at the Holy Grail Tavern & Grille, WCPO reported. That came just before the receiver’s induction into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor.

One night earlier, Johnson left a $2,000 tip after running up a $1,253 bill at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, according to the television station.

In January, Johnson left a total of $3,000 at two Atlanta restaurants within 24 hours, WKRC reported. In August 2022, he left a $1,000 tip for a server in North Carolina.