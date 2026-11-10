Billy Joel will return to stage for one-night show in South Florida

Billy Joel: The Piano Man will give a one-night show at Florida Atlantic University on Dec. 14. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s still rock ’n’ roll to Billy Joel.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter announced that he will return to the stage for a one-night performance at a South Florida college in December.

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It is the first official show for Joel, 77, since he revealed his brain surgery for normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) two months ago.

The “Piano Man” will play music and engage in a question-and-answer session on Dec. 14 at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Joel wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Tickets will be available exclusively to currently enrolled students at FAU and will go on sale Thursday, according to Joel’s social media post.

Joel’s musical career includes three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 13 top-10 singles.

He provided an update about his health in September on SiriusXM’s Billy Joel channel, Variety reported. Joel said he agreed to having a brain shunt after noticing “my balance was not good.”

“I had this sensation of rocking on a boat,” he said at the time.

“I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive,” Joel told The Hollywood Reporter.

But Joel reassured his fans that he was “OK,” adding, “I just want people to know, don’t worry about me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”

Joel said that he agreed to have the surgery after falling during a concert and saw a doctor, who told the singer he had NPH, People reported.

‘Don’t worry about me’: Billy Joel reveals he had brain surgery after diagnosis ]

According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH occurs when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside a person’s skull and presses against the brain. Treatment includes surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from inside the skull.

Joel underwent physical therapy before choosing surgery, People reported.

After his diagnosis, the “Uptown Girl” singer took the stage for a cameo appearance n early January for the first time at an amphitheater in Wellington, Florida, where fans were watching a Billy Joel tribute band. At the time, fans in the audience had no idea Joel would sing.

“I wasn’t planning on working tonight,” Joel joked before launching into “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “Big Shot.”

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