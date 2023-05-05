BMW, NHTSA warn ‘Do Not Drive’ older BMW models due to dangerous air bags

'Do not drive' FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA says that 90,000 older BMWs should not be driven because of defective air bags. (VMarin/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and BWM have issued a warning: Do not drive older models of BMW vehicles.

More than 90,000 vehicles built between 2000 and 2006 are impacted.

The reason for the warning is that the cars have been under recall for a defective Takata air bag, and until the repairs are made, the vehicles should remain parked, the NHTSA reported.

The cars have some of the oldest Takata air bags and “have an extremely high probability of failure during a crash. If the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver’s face could kill or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries,” the NHTSA said.

The air bags can be repaired for free and replacement parts are available.

The following BMW models are affected:

2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3

2000-2003 5 Series (E39) including M5

2000-2004 X5s (E53)

To find out more, you can contact BMW via the company’s website or call 1-866-835-8615. Drivers are being told not to take the car to the dealers for the repair, rather, the dealerships will come to owners.





