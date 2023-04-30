Bonnie Raitt reschedules 4 concert dates due to surgery for ‘medical condition’

Bonnie Raitt: The blue singer-guitarist had to reschedule four concert dates due to a "medical condition." (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Grammy Award winner Bonnie Raitt has rescheduled four concert dates and canceled a fifth as she undergoes surgery for a ‘Medical condition.”

Raitt, 73, who rose to mainstream prominence with her bluesy rendition of “Something to Talk About” in 1991, will not appear at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend on May 14, People reported.

According to a statement on the singer-guitarist’s official Instagram account, Raitt will reschedule concert dates in Athens, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis; and Pittsburgh.

“It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen,” the post stated. “Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour.”

Raitt’s tour will resume overseas in Dublin on June 1.

The Athens and Pittsburgh dates will be rescheduled for 2024, but Raitt will appear in Louisville this year on June 30 and in Indianapolis on July 1.

Fans for the rescheduled concert dates have been told to hold on to their tickets, Billboard reported.

“Get well soon Bonnie,” Carlile, 41, commented on Raitt’s Instagram post. “We all absolutely ADORE you. Everyone is glad that you’re taking care of yourself and not pushing it.”

The nature of Raitt’s medical condition or the type of surgery she was having was not disclosed.

The postponements come after Raitt won Song of the Year in February at the 2023 Grammy Awards for “Just Like That,” People reported.

