Boulder flamethrower attack: 8 injured, including Holocaust survivor

FILE PHOTO: Police set up a road block into downtown following an incident that the FBI is investigating as an act of terror on June 1, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. A suspect is in custody after reportedly throwing an incendiary device at a group participating in an organized walk near the courthouse to show solidarity with hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. — Eight people were hurt after a man with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails allegedly threw the devices into a group of people who had gathered in support of Hamas-held hostages.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman has been charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder and using explosives or an incendiary device while committing a felony, The New York Times reported. He is being held on a $10 million bond.

Officials have said that eight people were injured, suffering from burns and other injuries, according to the newspaper. But despite the first-degree murder charge, officials have not said whether or not anyone died.

The Times pointed out that while Soliman has been charged with several felonies, prosecutors may decide to file different charges against him. Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said that decision would come in the near future.

Four men and four women, ranging in age from 52 to 88 were hurt, Boulder officials said in a news release. One of the victims was a Holocaust survivor and was identified by a friend as Chany Scheiner, CNN reported.

The FBI is investigating the attack as terrorism, with Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn saying that it was “clear that this is a targeted act of violence.”

Soliman, 45, allegedly carried out the attack during the start of the Jewish holiday Shavout and a week after a man shot and killed two Israeli embassy staffers outside of a Washington, D.C. Jewish museum, The Associated Press reported.

The victims were participating in a weekly, peaceful demonstration, Boulder city officials said.

Similar to the D.C. attack, Soliman voiced his support for those in Gaza, yelling “Free Palestine,” as he threw the Molotov cocktail in the group who had gathered at Pearl Street Mall.

An eyewitness said that after the first attack, Soliman hid behind bushes, then came out and threw a Molotov cocktail, but accidentally caught himself on fire as he threw the device. He removed his shirt and what the eyewitness described looked like a bulletproof vest before police arrived at the scene. The man was arrested without incident, the AP reported.

Police said they believe Soliman acted alone, the AP reported.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Tricia McLaughlin, posted on X that Soliman was in the U.S. illegally and that his B2 visa expired in February 2023, after he had filed for asylum approximately five months prior.

The Colorado Terrorist attack suspect, Mohamed Soliman, is illegally in our country.



He entered the country in August 2022 on a B2 visa that expired on February 2023. He filed for asylum in September 2022.

A B2 visa is one that is for people who are in the U.S. temporarily for tourism, according to the State Department. It allows a person to enter the country for travel, visiting with friends or family, seeking medical treatment, among other events.

He was given a work authorization in March 2023 after the tourist visa expired, which expired in March 2025, Fox News reported.

