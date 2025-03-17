Bracket time: March Madness is set; will your bracket be busted early?

The NCAA has locked in its bracket with Auburn selected as the No. 1 overall seed.

Will they make it all the way to the big game or will a Cinderella Story take it to the net?

The favorites this year are Florida, Duke, Auburn and Houston according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

DraftKings says that Duke and Auburn are the co-favorites to win.

It is all to be seen with the first four games tipping off on Tuesday and the first round starting on Thursday.

All of the games will be televised and streamed.

The First Four will be in Dayton while the first- and second-round games will be across the country.

The Sweet 16 will happen from March 27-30.

The Final Four will be held in San Antonio on April 5 and the championship will be April 7.

Even non-basketball fans will be keeping a close eye on who wins and who is booted from the tournament after filling out their brackets.

Here is the Men’s Bracket from the NCAA:

Here is the Women’s Bracket from the NCAA:

Women’s First Four will start on Wednesday, March 19 with the First Round tipping off on Friday, March 21. The Final Four will be on April 4 and the championship will be April 6 in Tampa.

So how can you make sure your bracket lasts until the end of the tournament?

SportingNews says you will want to play the odds but also watch for upsets.

Can you have a perfect bracket? It’s doubtful thanks to the Cinderella teams such as No. 15 Oral Roberts that Beat No. 2 Ohio State in 2021.

Even without an upset, to pick the first round of 32 games correctly would be a 1-in-4,294,967,296 chance.

To pick every single game correctly would be 1 in 120.2 billion if you know anything about basketball. The odds are even higher if you don’t or 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 (that’s nine-quintillion).

