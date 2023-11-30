Bronny James cleared to play months after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, LeBron James Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images, File)

USC freshman and son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bronny James has been cleared medically to play basketball over four months since he had a cardiac arrest during practice.

Bronny James is expected to return to practice next week after a final evaluation with USC’s staff this week, the James family said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

“[Bronny will] resume practice next week, and return to games soon after,” a statement said, according to USA Today.

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support,” the James family said in a statement obtained by the LA Times. “Fight On!”

Bronny James, 19, suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, according to ESPN. The cardiac arrest happened during a USC practice that left him hospitalized for three days. He also had a procedure that was successful in treating his congenital heart defect.

Bronny James has been participating in pre-game warmups recently which happened for the first time on Nov. 19 before USC won 81-70 against Brown, ESPN reported.

“It was great,” USC basketball coach Andy Enfield said after that game, according to ESPN. “He went through warmups with the team. He’s a big part of our program and our team. He’s a terrific teammate. We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court, but when that day is, that’s not my decision. We’re going to be patient and go through the process.”