Buc-ee’s fans can earn $1K taste-testing snacks – how to apply

Looking for a Buc-ee's Bud-ee FILE PHOTO: FinanceBuzz is looking for a taste tester for Buc-ee's convenience stores. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

Are you an expert in beef jerky? Have a gift for identifying the ingredients in Beaver Nuggets? Can down fudge, banana pudding and tacos in a single sitting?

Then you may be able to make a cool $1,000 for eating at the mega-convenience store Buc-ee’s.

FinanceBuzz, a financial news and data outlet, is offering one applicant $1,000 to become its Buc-ee’s Bud-ee — a job that requires a person to snack on food offered at the store and then write about it.

The taster will not only get the $1,000 but will also get $250 to cover the cost of snacks and gas to get to a Buc-ee’s.

To be considered for the Bud-ee role, you must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Live near or be willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location.

Willing to try most kinds of snacks.

Complete the taste test within two weeks.

If you are interested, you can apply by clicking here.

FinanceBuzz will stop taking applications on Sept. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The candidate will be selected by Sept. 18 and notified via email.

According to FinanceBuzz, the feedback will be used as the basis for future data and stories.