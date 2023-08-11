Buc-ee’s: Love the mega-convenience store? Here’s where the new ones are being built

Buc-ee's opening more stores FILE PHOTO: Daytona Beach, FL, USA - January 17, 2022: Buc-ee's store in Daytona Beach, FL, USA. Buc-ee's is a chain of travel centers known for clean bathrooms and many fueling positions. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Texas-based mega-convenience store Buc-ee’s has become a favorite of customers who are lucky enough to come upon the store whose buck-toothed mascot is always smiling.

The announcement of a store opening has sparked such an anticipated event that some fans have stood in lines 100-people long for a chance to see the merchandise and try the snacks that line the shelves.

Buc-ee’s to open first Ohio location in Huber Heights, mayor says

If you have not gone to a Buc-ee’s, take heart. Buc-ee’s may be coming to you. The company announced that nine new stores will be opening across the country in the coming months.

A location set to be built in Ocala, Florida, will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, 120 fueling stations and a 750-spot parking lot, complete with 28 electric vehicle spaces.

Here, according to Convenience Store Products, are where some other new Buc-ee’s are being built:

1. Auburn, Alabama – The Auburn location will be the fourth in Alabama, according to Buc-ee’s.

2. Smiths Grove, Kentucky: The store will have 54,000 square feet.

3. Sevierville, Tennessee: The Sevierville store is close to Dollywood theme park.

4. Johnstown, Colorado: The store will be the first in Colorado.

5. Harrison County, Mississippi: The store will be the first Buc-ee’s in Mississippi.

6. Boerne, Texas: The store will be built just outside of San Antonio in Boerne, Texas.

7. Hillsboro, Texas: The store will have 74,000 square feet of merchandise and snacks.

8. Anderson, South Carolina: The location in Anderson is expected to open in 2025.

9. Springfield, Missouri: The store, which will be the first in the state of Missouri.

