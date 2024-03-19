Buckingham Palace: King Charles is alive despite Russian media reports of his death

Buckingham Palace: King Charles is not dead FILE PHOTO: LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: King Charles III departs after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on January 29, 2024 in London, England. Russian media sites reported that Charles had died on Monday, March 18, 2024. He had not. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Russian media reported Monday afternoon that King Charles III had died, prompting Buckingham Palace to eventually announce that Charles was indeed alive and “continues to fulfill his work duties and attend to private affairs.”

The report included a notice, which Russian media claimed came from Buckingham Palace, that read: “The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon,” according to The Telegraph.

It was printed on what appeared to be official stationery featuring the royal crest and was dated Monday, March 18.

The message was purportedly issued by Buckingham Palace’s Royal Communications section.

The report began to be shared by thousands when it appeared on a channel used by Vedomosti, once Russia’s most respected business newspaper, the Telegraph reported.

False King Charles death story spread by Russian media outlets https://t.co/tQxWMPp4sC — Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 18, 2024

A photo of Charles in ceremonial military uniform was posted with the caption, “British King Charles III has died.”

Sputnik, the Russian news wire, reported: “King Charles III of Great Britain has died at the age of 75, according to media reports. There is no information about this on the Royal family website or in the British media,” The Guardian reported.

The notice was shared on Russian internet sites, including Readovka, a pro-Kremlin site with more than 2.35 million subscribers.

A television station in Ukraine picked up the rumor and posted a story on Charles’ alleged death as did Asia-Plus, a media outlet in Tajikistan.

The British Embassy in Ukraine was forced to deny rumors that Charles had died, according to The Independent.

“We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake,” the embassy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

🇬🇧 We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake. pic.twitter.com/Ilg2GZn0mo — UK in Ukraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@UKinUkraine) March 18, 2024

The King, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January, is undergoing treatment for the cancer and has avoided large gatherings. According to several media reports, he intends to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour, his official birthday celebration in June.

