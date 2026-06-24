Buffalo Bills QB great Jim Kelly ‘feels good’ after suffering stroke during spring

The Hall of Fame quarterback said he was feeling good after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly said he “feels good” now despite suffering a stroke earlier this year.

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Kelly, 66, who led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls during the early 1990s, revealed his medical scare “about a month-and-a-half ago” that required a hospital stay. He spoke about the condition during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium, WGRZ reported.

“I had a stroke, and I spent a few days in the hospital. But right now I feel good,” said Kelly, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. “Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life. It’s part of getting old, but I feel really good. Scans have been clean and all.

“Everything’s good, all good.”

#Bills legend Jim Kelly disclosed he had a stroke recently, but is “all good” now. (@salmaiorana on the questions)#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Pxg94zaPTD — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) June 24, 2026

Kelly has had a series of health issues since retiring as a player after the 1996 season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection had surgeries and chemotherapy to treat several types of cancer in 2013, 2014 and 2018, according to The Associated Press.

Kelly first had surgery in 2013 to remove squamous cell carcinoma of the upper jawbone, ESPN reported. He had chemo in 2014 when cancer was found in his maxillary sinus, and he had procedures in 2018 to remove oral cancer and rebuild his upper jaw, according to the cable sports news outlet.

“I’m very blessed,” Kelly told WGRZ. “It’s been about a month and a half since my setback, but I feel pretty good. I feel good. I can’t wait for the first game.”

The quarterback had some of his greatest games at the Bills’ old stadium. During his career, the former University of Miami star passed for 35,467 yards and 237 touchdown passes during the regular season.

In the postseason, Kelly threw for 3,863 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Kelly, who still lives in western New York, said he is looking forward to the stadium’s debut when the Bills host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 16 in the team’s regular-season opener.

“It’s going to be special, not only for the players, but imagine the fans in there, how crazy and wild and loud they’re going to get,” he told WGRZ. “And that’s what I’m looking forward to. I want to see how loud this stadium can get. And from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be unbelievable, but I don’t expect anything less.”

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