Campbell’s releases limited-edition Grilled Cheese and Tomato soup

Campbell's releases new soup Campbell’s announced Thursday that it will be offering a limited-edition soup that combines the tang of tomato soup with the cheesy taste of the grilled sandwich.

If you can’t imagine your tomato soup without a grilled cheese sandwich to dunk in it, Campbell’s has a treat for you.

Campbell's New Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup Is Comfort Food Heaven https://t.co/014wXpZ16a — Delish (@Delish) March 5, 2024

“Grilled cheese and tomato soup has always been perfect together. It is a classic pairing for all generations, and it has drawn increasing fandom in recent years,” Gary Mazur, Vice President Soup and Broth, Campbell’s Meals and Beverages division said.

“Nothing can top the greatness of a grilled cheese sandwich dunked in Campbell’s Tomato soup. As we developed our first ever limited-time-only condensed flavor, it was the clear choice.”

Now through March 20, 2024, Campbell’s is giving away 412 cans in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day which lands on 4/12. According to the company, the soup will be in select grocery stores soon.

Sweepstakes rules and details are listed here.

