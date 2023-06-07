Canadian wildfires trigger smoke alerts across eastern US

Smoke from Canadian wildfires Wildfire smoke casts a haze on the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall on June 07, 2023 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Authorities warned residents in the eastern part of the United States to stay indoors and limit their exposure to outside air as wildfires rage in Canada, sending smoke across the border.

Alerts have been issued for millions of Americans in more than a dozen states, with officials warning of reduced air quality as far south as Georgia.

Reduced air quality is possible today and tonight due to smoke from Canadian fires🔥. Particularly sensitive groups may be affected in North GA. Visit https://t.co/N4vGvi8AJF to check current air quality conditions.



Expect hazy conditions with red sunrise/sunsets🌅.#gawx pic.twitter.com/jMK6pdYEdQ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) June 7, 2023

Wildfires in Canada, particularly in southern Quebec, are creating the smoke. According to the National Weather Service, the area’s fires are producing a large amount of high-density smoke that has drifted over much of the eastern U.S. and parts of the Southeast and Midwest. Fires in British Columbia and Washington were also producing smoke that authorities described as “mainly light.”

According to IQAir, a site that tracks air quality worldwide, New York City and Detroit were among the top 10 cities with the worst air quality on Wednesday.

Forecasters told The New York Times that air quality is likely to be at unhealthy levels for days. It is likely to improve later in the week, according to the NWS.

Officials urged people to check the air quality forecast for their area before going outdoors.

“Poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone, and it can aggravate health problems such as asthma, heart disease, and lung disease,” officials with the NWS said.

Air quality has plummeted across much of the northeast as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves south. Poor air quality can be hazardous. Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast. Make sure you aren’t doing yourself more harm than good. https://t.co/CVx9g8Hm1q pic.twitter.com/aSPUS4LU92 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 6, 2023