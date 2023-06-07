Canadian wildfires trigger smoke alerts across eastern US

Smoke from Canadian wildfires Wildfire smoke casts a haze on the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall on June 07, 2023 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities warned residents in the eastern part of the United States to stay indoors and limit their exposure to outside air as wildfires rage in Canada, sending smoke across the border.

Alerts have been issued for millions of Americans in more than a dozen states, with officials warning of reduced air quality as far south as Georgia.

Wildfires in Canada, particularly in southern Quebec, are creating the smoke. According to the National Weather Service, the area’s fires are producing a large amount of high-density smoke that has drifted over much of the eastern U.S. and parts of the Southeast and Midwest. Fires in British Columbia and Washington were also producing smoke that authorities described as “mainly light.”

According to IQAir, a site that tracks air quality worldwide, New York City and Detroit were among the top 10 cities with the worst air quality on Wednesday.

Forecasters told The New York Times that air quality is likely to be at unhealthy levels for days. It is likely to improve later in the week, according to the NWS.

Officials urged people to check the air quality forecast for their area before going outdoors.

“Poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone, and it can aggravate health problems such as asthma, heart disease, and lung disease,” officials with the NWS said.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On East Coast ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 07: Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, DC on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

