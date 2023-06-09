Casey White gets life sentence for escaping with help of Vicky White Casey White was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with jail official Vicky White in April 2022. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, Ala. — Casey White was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with jail official Vicky White in April 2022.

Casey White will also have to pay a $60,000 fine and court costs, WAAY reported. Any of the money he has or his family or third parties get from selling Casey White’s story will go towards paying those fees.

He will have a change of parole with the life sentence, the news outlet reports but it is an addition to the 75 years he is already serving.

“I feel like the most hated man in the world. I loved Vicky and I wouldn’t drag her name through the mud for anyone in this courtroom,” Casey White told the court. according to WHNT. “Vicky took me out because she said, ‘right was right. Wrong is wrong.’ First person to show me affection. First person to give me a hug in six years.”

“I apologize to her family because she said that’s the only thing she regretted … leaving her family,” Casey White said before he took his seat, according to the news outlet.

Casey White pleaded guilty to the escape charge last month, AL.com reported. He entered the plea in exchange for the felony murder charge regarding Vicky White being dropped.

Both Casey White and Vicky White were on the run for 11 days until Casey White was recaptured in Evansville, Indiana, according to The Associated Press. Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is still facing a murder trial for the murder of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. A trial is set for August, according to CNN. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The U.S. Marshals Service has said, per CNN, that the 75 years he is already serving for a crime spree in 2015 which included a home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase.