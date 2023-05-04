Casey White pleads guilty to escape charge in Vicky White case Casey White is facing 20 years to life in prison for an escape charge after he escaped a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama last year. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Casey White is facing 20 years to life in prison for an escape charge after he escaped a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama last year.

Casey White on Thursday entered a guilty plea related to his escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center last year, according to WAAY.

Casey White entered his plea in exchange for the felony murder charge in the Vicky White case to be dropped, WHNT reported.

“It wasn’t supposed to happen like that,” White said in court, according to the news outlet. “Things happened…and we was in love.”

Casey White said he met Vicky White while he was waiting for the trial for the murder of Connie Ridgeway. They had planned to escape and start a new life together. It was carried out on April 29, 2022, WAAY reported.

Both of them were in the middle of a manhunt that lasted 11 days, according to AL.com. Casey White was eventually captured in Indiana. Vicky White reportedly took her own life as police got closer in.

Casey White, 39, was charged with murder on May 9, 2022, AL.com reported. It was because Vicky White’s death was during a commission of a felony which was the escape from jail, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.

Vicky White was reportedly the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, WAAY reported.

Casey White is facing 20 years to life in prison, according to WAAY. He is expected to be sentenced on June 8.

Casey White is also facing a capital murder trial that is expected to start on Aug. 14 for the murder of Connie Ridgeway in 2015, AL.com reported.