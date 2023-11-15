Cash for cockroaches: Pest control company will pay $2,500 to infest home

Cockroach: File photo. A North Carolina pest control company will pay one household $2,500 to endure American cockroaches for a month in order to test the effectiveness of an extermination technique. (ViniSouza128/iStock)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Homeowners and cockroaches are not a good mix, but a North Carolina pest control is willing to pay one household to live with the pests for a month.

The Pest Informer, located in Raleigh, is offering a deal where one homeowner can earn $2,500 -- but only if they put up with cockroaches for a month, WSOC-TV reported.

On the company’s website, owner David Floyd said he wants to test “a specific pest control technique” to gauge its effectiveness.

So, here is the deal -- homeowners can register at The Pest Informer website, and the “winner” will agree to allow the release of approximately 100 American cockroaches into their home. The homeowner also agrees to give The Pest Informer permission to film and test a specific cockroach treatment.

The study will cover 30 days. The other guidelines for the lucky winner:

The winner must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

The winner must be 21 years or older to qualify.

The winner must be located in the continental United States

All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe.

The homeowner must not attempt any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

The company said that if the cockroach infestation had not been eliminated by the end of the 30-day test period, it would use traditional roach treatment techniques to kill off the pests -- at no charge to the homeowner.

The Pest Informer originally planned to do the study last year, paying seven homeowners $2,000 apiece, but “had issues with our legal team.” Plus, the Environmental Protection Agency had concerns about the environmental impacts of the study.

Prospective customers have until Dec. 31 to register.