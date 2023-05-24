Celebrities react to death of Tina Turner ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 14: Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project 'Beyond - Three Voices For Peace' on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images) (Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

Celebrities posted on social media Wednesday afternoon following the death of music legend Tina Turner.

A representative for the music legend said she “died peacefully at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” according to a statement obtained by Sky News. The news was confirmed by her representatives on her Facebook page.

Celebrities like Ciara have posted about Turner’s death saying “Heaven gained an angel,” on Twitter.

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

A life to celebrate…

Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner 🙏🏾🕊️🎤 pic.twitter.com/gPK6HMu4Tc — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) May 24, 2023

Simply the best. Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars. pic.twitter.com/W0OGq61vwT — NASA (@NASA) May 24, 2023

A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 Tina Turner Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns) (Foto Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

