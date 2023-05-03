Champion U.S. Olympic sprinters Tori Bowie, 32, Calvin Davis, 51, have died

17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 - Day Two FILE PHOTO: Tori Bowie of the United States track team in 2019. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

American sprinter and long-jumper Tori Bowie, 32, a three-time Olympic medalist and 100-meter world champion has died, ESPN reported.

Bowie is remembered for her performance in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100, bronze in the 200 and anchored the gold-medal winning 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felis and English Gardner.

World Athletics, the sports governing body, also announced Wednesday that Olympic medalist Calvin Davis has died at 51, according to ESPN.

He won bronze in the 400-meter hurdles in the 1996 Atlanta Games and was on the U.S. 4x100 relay team that won gold at the 1995 Barcelona World Championships in Barcelona.

Bowie’s death at such a young age astounded her colleagues, fans and friends. “We’re devastated,” her management agency confirmed in a tweet. “We’ve lost a client, a dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion.”

The agency did not release a cause of death for the Sand Hill, Mississippi native Jackson TV station WLBT said via MSN. She attended Southern Miss, where she won the NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump.

Her agent, Kimberly Holland, told CNN’s Jill Martin she was found dead at her home in Florida and no cause of death has been determined.

Davis, who starred at the University of Arkansas and coached at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, Arkansas. Close friend Randy Coleman told Whole Hog Sports that when Davis didn’t show up for work Monday, police went to do a wellness check at his home in Springdale, where he was found dead. No cause of death has been given.

