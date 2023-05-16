Chonk, a massive snapping turtle in the Chicago River, is an internet darling

"Chonk" The internet has fallen in love with giant snapping turtles thanks to "Chonk," who was caught on video by a Chicago River kayaker. (WilliamSherman/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Chonk, a giant snapping turtle in the Chicago River is going viral, most recently in a USA Today feature.

A massive snapping turtle who has been nicknamed “Chonkasaurus,” shortened to Chonk by Chicagoans, was captured on video by a Chicago River kayaker who carried on a running commentary of amazement as he paddled by the hard-to-miss sunbathing beast.

Chonkosaurus snapping turtle basking on a pile of chains in the Chicago River pic.twitter.com/xej5fuvqiE — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) May 15, 2023

The Chicago River’s health has been returning to a healthy habitat for all sorts of wildlife after years of toxicity. Volunteers have been coming together since 1992 on “Chicago River Day,” to give the Chicago and Calumet rivers a good cleaning, most recently on May 13, 2023.

After years of toxicity, the urban river system has been steadily improving, and Chonk is living proof of the effort’s success, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

“Great to see this beast thriving here on what was once such a toxic river,” said Joey Santore, who shot the video. “Somebody planted a bunch of native plants up the river from here … I can only wonder what this thing’s been eating.”

Whatever Chonk it eating, it’s a lot. Chonk appears well toward the “really big” end of the snapping turtle spectrum. They range from 20 to 75 pounds and can live for 40 years. They are nocturnal, feed at night, and eat anything from insects to small mammals, according to USA Today.

They are relatively docile in the water, but extremely aggressive on land. Despite Chonk’s pleasant smile, don’t be tempted to pet it if you like having all five fingers on your hand.



