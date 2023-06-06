Chris Christie joins 2024 presidential race

Chris Christie Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie looks on prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images, File)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday officially joined the 2024 presidential race.

Christie filed paperwork to establish his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, documents show.

It will mark his second run for the Republican presidential nomination after the 2016 presidential election. He dropped out of the race and later supported the eventual winner, Donald Trump, who went on to serve a term in the White House. Christie later began criticizing Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol, NPR reported.

He is expected to announce his run Tuesday evening at an event in New Hampshire, The New York Times reported.

His entry comes one day after former Vice President Mike Pence joined the race. Among others who have declared a bid for the GOP nomination are Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

In April, President Joe Biden announced that he is seeking reelection. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of assassinated Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson have also announced runs for the Democratic presidential nomination.