Christmas 2023: Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Day?

Here is a list of grocery and convenient stores open on Christmas.

Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Most grocery stores do not open on Christmas, but you do have some options. (coldsnowstorm/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

While most grocery stores are closed on Christmas, some are open in case you’ve forgotten an ingredient or two for the Christmas dinner.

Below is a list of grocery and convenience stores that are open on Christmas.

(Note: Some grocery stores may have different hours or be closed. Check with your local grocery store to make sure of the hours.)

Open on Christmas

  • 7-Eleven: Most 7-Elevens are open 24 hours.
  • Albertsons: Most Albertsons will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Buc-ee’s: Locations are open 24/7.
  • Circle K: Most locations are open 24 hours.
  • Cumberland Farms: Most locations open at 7 a.m.
  • CVS: Typically open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.
  • QuickChek: Hours vary by location.
  • Rite-Aid: Hours vary by location.
  • Safeway: Hours vary by location.
  • Sheetz: Open 24 hours.
  • Speedway: Open 24 hours.
  • Starbucks: Select locations open
  • Walgreens: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wawa: Regular hours.
