Cinco de Mayo 2023: Deals and freebies at Chipotle, Chilies, and other places

Cinco de Mayo deals and freebies Many restaurants will be offering deals on food, drink and delivery for Cinco de Mayo. (EJGrubbs/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It’s Cinco de Mayo, and if you’re not quite sure what that is, you’re not alone.

>> Read more trending news

Technically, Cinco de Mayo means the fifth of May. Practically, it means you are likely to get a deal at restaurants that serve Mexican food.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not Mexico’s independence day. It is the date that Mexico defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla. There is really no celebration of the day in Mexico, except in Puebla.

But, if you want to have an excuse to celebrate yourself, you can get some deals and freebies at the following restaurants.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with the local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go.