Coast Guard evacuates cruise ship passenger with medical emergency

FILE PHOTO: Cruise ship Norwegian Bliss docked in port. The Coast Guard evacuated a passenger from the ship after a medical emergency.

The U.S. Coast Guard had to swoop in when a cruise ship passenger had a medical emergency.

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A crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City flew to the Norwegian Bliss off the coast of North Carolina on Monday, WAVY reported.

The ship was about 32 miles from Oregon Inlet.

The passenger, whose name was not released, was hoisted from the ship into the Coast Guard helicopter hovering above the vessel.

As People magazine noted, the person was lifted in a basket stretcher. A second person was lifted in a chair.

USCG East District shared the evacuation video on social media.

An aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City medevaced a passenger from Norwegian Bliss 32 miles off Oregon Inlet, N.C., Nov. 2. The passenger was transferred in stable condition to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for further care. https://t.co/zjBfzRXBu0 — USCG East District (@uscgEast) November 4, 2026

They took the person with the medical emergency was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in stable condition, the USCG said.

No one said what the medical emergency was.

The ship had left New York City on Nov. 1 on an 8-night cruise with stops in Port Canaveral, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas, and Great Stirrup Cay, WAVY reported.

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