Cola wars: Coke replaces Pepsi at KFC

FILE PHOTO: KFC is changing from Pepsi to Coke starting in January.

A major shakeup is happening at KFC. After more than three decades, the company is changing from Pepsi to Coke.

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KFC and Coca-Cola announced the new partnership in a joint statement, saying that Coke will start being served in January 2027 and will be available at all U.S. locations by the spring.

Reuters reported that KFC has 3,718 locations in the U.S.

PepsiCo acquired KFC in 1986, which began the connection between Pepsi and the fast-food chain. PepsiCo split its restaurants from the main company and placed them under the Yum Brands umbrella, according to Reuters.

Currently, KFC serves Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Starry, and Aquafina along with its own lemonade and iced tea, according to The Wall Street Journal. It is unclear which Coca-Cola beverages will be served, but KFC said it could add more beverage options and new food-and-drink combinations, USA Today reported.

The Wall Street Journal said that KFC was one of the biggest Pepsi sellers among U.S. restaurants. Marriott and Costco also switched from Pepsi to Coke, while Subway switched from Coke to Pepsi.

Taco Bell, according to the newspaper, will continue to sell Pepsi products.

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