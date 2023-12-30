Coming up sevens: Illinois Lottery player wins $777,777 in scratch-off game

Money

Big winner: File photo. One lucky scratch-off player in Chicago won $777,777 this month. (David Commins/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — A Chicago resident is ending 2023 on a high note, winning $777,777 in a lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Illinois State Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at a BP gas station in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the city’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. The name of the winner has not been announced.

The $10 scratch-off game began on Dec. 5, according to Lottery officials. There are three grand prizes of $777,777, officials said.

The odds of winning are 1 in 1,278,340.

The gas station, located at 4300 S. State St., will receive a 1% bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The 777 Jackpot game is one of more than 50 different instant ticket games, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Lottery officials said that in December, more than 5 million winning instant tickets have been sold in Illinois, with prizes exceeding $131 million.

