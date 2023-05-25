Connecticut woman’s leg bitten off by shark in Turks and Caicos

Connecticut woman’s leg bitten off by shark in Turks and Caicos A woman visiting Turks and Caicos from Connecticut is in the hospital after she was reportedly bitten by a shark, police say. (Nautilus Creative/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TURKS AND CAICOS — A woman visiting Turks and Caicos from Connecticut is in the hospital after she was reportedly bitten by a shark, police say.

In a news release, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department said a 22-year-old woman was snorkeling with her friend near the Blue Haven Resort when she was attacked by the shark.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 3 p.m., police say.

An employee at a resort in the area called police dispatch, according to WTNH. The employee reportedly told officers that the woman’s leg was bitten off by a shark.

The woman is in serious condition at a hospital in Turks and Caicos, police say.

