Copa America soccer match turns into fight between fans, players

Soccer fans, players fight in the stands

Uruguay v Colombia CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 10: Fans of Colombia fight with fans and players of Uruguay in the stands after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America Stadium on July 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If this happened during a game between players, there would have undoubtedly been a red card thrown, but a fight broke out at a soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina, between fans and some of the players.

Read more trending news

The fight happened after the match between Uruguay and Colombia after the final whistle was blown, Sports Illustrated reported.

Darwin Núñez and several of his teammates from Uruguay went into the stands after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia during a Copa America semifinal Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium, The Associated Press reported.

Most fans in the stadium were there to cheer on Colombia but there was a small pocket of fans for Uruguay that fought with those supporting Colombia.

That’s when Núñez and other teammates climbed stairs and got in the middle of the battle, hitting a fan who was wearing Colombian colors.

The Athletic called it “an ugly, chaotic and extraordinary scene that overshadowed a compelling match.”

José Giménez said his team went into the stands to protect their family members.

“This is a disaster, Our family was in danger. We had to get into the stands to get our loved ones out, with small newborn babies. tIt was a disaster. There was not a single police officer,” Giménez said according to Fox Sports.

The AP reported that it took 10 minutes for officers to arrive and bring the fight under control. About 100 Uruguayan fans and staff stayed on the field for 20 minutes as the Colombian fans left the stadium.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!