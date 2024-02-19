Country singer Jessie James Decker gives birth to fourth child

Welcoming new baby: Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker welcomed their fourth child on Feb. 9. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Country singer Jesse James Decker announced the birth of her fourth child on social media on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The “Tangled in Tinsel” singer, 35, posted the news on her Instagram account. The boy, Denver Calloway Decker, is the fourth child of Decker and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, People reported. He was born on Feb. 9, according to the magazine.

“Our beautiful boy is here,” Jessie James Decker wrote on Instagram, noting that the infant weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

The country singer announced her pregnancy in an Instagram in August 2023, according to Us Weekly.

“Good morning,” she wrote in a caption on a video of herself showing off her baby bump, the entertainment news website reported. The video featured background music from Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.”

The Deckers are already parents to sons Eric Thomas, 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 9. according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jesse James Decker confirmed that she would be having a boy in November 2023 on “Today,” People reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group