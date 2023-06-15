CPSC: Stop using Girasol Rainbow Love sling wrap immediately

CPSC alert The CPSC said that owners of Girasol Rainbow Love Sling Wrap baby carriers should stop using them immediately. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning: Stop using Girasol Rainbow Love Woven Wrap sling carriers immediately.

The agency said the sling wraps do not comply with federal safety standards for the type of carriers and that babies can fall from them.

The CPSC said similar products from Girasol should also be avoided because “they likely pose the same risk,” according to a news release.

The CPSC said that the Girasol Rainbow Love Sling Wrap carriers do not meet regulations for “structural integrity and occupant retention.”

It also found that “the instructions contain incomplete warning statements required for the sling carriers.”

The importer of the wraps — Baby Earthling LLC, also known as Wrap Your Baby — has not agreed to recall the carriers, which were sold online at wrapyourbaby.com until last November for between $120 and $165, the CPSC said.

The agency did not say how many wraps were sold.

They were made out of woven cotton fabric in a rainbow pattern with red on one end progressing through the spectrum to violet.

The slings came in sizes 5 to 9, measuring 8.5 feet to 19.6 long, and were intended to hold babies between 8 and 35 pounds.

Other models of the company’s wraps have not been tested by the CPSC.

The CPSC suggests that the wraps not be used, and that they be cut to prevent future use and disposed of.

Any incidents of injury or product defect should be reported to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.

