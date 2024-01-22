Cruising goes to the dogs: Meet Royal Caribbean’s newest mate Rover

Rover Royal Caribbean has a new four-footed crewmember on the Icon of the Seas. (Royal Caribbean/YouTube)

A four-footed crewmember is sailing the Seven Seas with Royal Caribbean.

Rover, a 5-month-old puppy, is now one of the newest, and furriest members of the Icon of the Seas ship.

The golden retriever is getting her sea legs alongside her handler Alison Hubble as they prepare for the public maiden voyage scheduled to embark from Miami to the Caribbean on Jan. 27, People magazine reported.

To mark the occasion, the cruise line company shared a video on social media as Rover and Hubble go through the ropes, saying that Hubble is with Rover, “to make sure she has plenty of naps and never misses out on any treats.”

Rover has her own Instagram account to allow cruise and animal lovers to follow her on her journey. It is run by Rover’s Chief of Staff, Hubble.

Rover will be allowed to get off the ship when it pulls into port when visiting the Eastern and Western Caribbean and the company’s private island, Perfect Day at Coco Cay, People magazine reported.

The Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami earlier this month to prepare for its official first sailing.

