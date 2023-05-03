Customer killed in shooting inside Florida Walmart

Customer killed at shooting inside Florida Walmart A suspect was arrested and a man has died after a shooting inside a Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. (Ken Wolter/Getty Images)

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A suspect was arrested and a man has died after a shooting inside a Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida.

Broward Sheriff’s Office in a news release said the shooting occurred inside the Walmart store around 2 p.m. near 3001 N. State Road 7. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said the victim was airlifted to the hospital with multiple gunshot injuries. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Tironie Sterling, 22, was identified as an off-duty employee at the store who had reportedly met with a woman employee, according to the sheriff’s office. The two got into an argument that escalated and a customer tried to intervene.

The customer and Sterling got into a fight that police said led to Sterling shooting the customer multiple times before leaving the store, WFLA reported. Sterling was located hours later and was arrested.

“Senseless violence like this is intolerable, and we’re heartbroken to learn a customer has been critically injured while helping one of our associates,” Walmart said in a statement obtained by WTVJ. “Our thoughts are with him, his family and our associates at this time. The store will remain closed while we continue working with law enforcement.”

The name of the victim has not been released, the sheriff’s office said.