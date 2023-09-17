Customs officers seize $9.9 million in marijuana at US-Mexico border in Texas

Seized: Customs agents seized 177 packages containing more than 2 tons of marijuana on Thursday. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officials seized more than 2 tons of marijuana worth approximately $9.9 million on Thursday at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo referred a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer for secondary inspection. The tractor-trailer’s manifest listed home goods, but after the secondary inspection, agents found 177 packages of marijuana.

The packages contained 4,466 pounds of marijuana, the news release stated.

The estimated street value of the drugs was $9,904,204, the CBP said.

Agents seized the drugs, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and this week they came up big, with a seizure of more than two tons of marijuana,” Albert Flores, director for the Laredo Port of Entry. “We have not seen as much marijuana lately compared to the harder narcotics but it underscores the ever-changing nature of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis.”