Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take legal action against My Chemical Romance over costumes

The parent company of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders filed a restraining order against My Chemical Romance, asking the band not to have its backup singers wear uniforms similar to the famous cheerleader ensemble.

The parent company of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has filed a temporary restraining order against My Chemical Romance after the alternative rock band performed next to dancers wearing uniforms that resembled those of the iconic cheerleading ensemble.

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Pro Silver Star Ltd., which manages the cheerleading brand, filed for a temporary restraining order and injunction that would prevent the band from using the blue-and-white costumes during future shows, NBC News reported.

The company filed the legal paperwork in Dallas County district court on Friday, according to the news outlet.

The legal flap stems from the band’s Oct. 21 performance at the Hollywood Bowl, KDFW reported.

The complaint states that the backup dancers wore look-alike uniforms during the band’s song, “Teenagers,” according to the television station.

Videos and court documents show the troupe performing regular dance routines before grabbing prop rifles and taking part in a staged firefight on stage.

Attorneys for Pro Silver Star said the performance degraded the cheerleaders’ brand and damaged their reputation, KDFW reported.

“Silver Star takes no issue with MCR’s music, its artistic ambitions, or any message Defendants seek to convey,” the lawsuit states, according to the television station. “Silver Star asks only that those performers not wear the DCC Uniform while doing it.

“Audience members and online commentators understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and said so in social media posts that continue to circulate.”

My Chemical Romance has been a benchmark group for the alternative rock scene, NBC News reported. The group has placed nine songs in the Billboard Hot 100 charts, including “Helena” in 2005. The band also had one top-10 song with “Under Pressure” in 2005.

The band’s commercial success peaked the following year with the album, “The Black Parade,” NBC News reported.

Representatives for Pro Silver Star and the band did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to the news outlet.

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