Dangerous heat wave will expand to cover the South, last past July 4, forecasters say

Thermometer Sun high Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures The heat wave that is baking 60 million Americans will get worse before it gets better. (batuhan toker/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The massive heat dome that has blistered Texas and Oklahoma for days will expand to the Gulf Region as far south as the Florida Keys, forecasters say.

>> Read more trending news

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the high-pressure system that is stalled and bringing record heat to Arizona, New Mexico and Texas will likely continue to bring consecutive days of more than 100-degree weather. It’s expected to expand in the next few days into the Missouri Valley region, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, which are already experiencing the hottest temperatures of the season. No relief is in sight until next week, the Times reported. The heat wave is already affecting tens of millions of people.

A handful of heat-related deaths have been reported across the South, according to multiple reports. The National Weather Service said that extreme heat has been the leading cause of weather-related death — more than hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding and extreme cold — killing more than 700 people a year.

The Biden administration has launched Heat.gov, a new website to help “the public and decision-makers with timely, science-based information about how to understand and reduce the risks of extreme heat.”

Heat.gov and NOAA have already released data that indicates more than 61 million Americans are under heat advisories, watches and warnings on Tuesday. More than 90 local record highs could be broken this week from Texas to Missouri to Florida, CNN reported.















