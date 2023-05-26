‘Daniel Boone’ actor, singer Ed Ames dies

Ed Ames FILE PHOTO: Actor Ed Ames arrives at the opening night of "In The Heights" at the Pantages Theatre on June 23, 2010 in Hollywood, California. Ames died May 21 at the age of 95. (Chelsea Lauren)

Actor and singer Ed Ames has died.

He was 95.

Ames was part of the Ames Brothers quartet along with his brothers, Vic, Joe and Gene, but he also found fame as a soloist with hits such as “Try to Remember” and “My Cup Runneth Over,” Variety reported.

The four brothers also starred in “The Ames Brothers Show” on television in the 1950s.

They had 49 songs on the charts before they broke up in 1963, according to Variety.

Ames’ song “Let’s Get Away from it All” was featured in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in 2018, according to IMDB.

Ames didn’t leave showbusiness, transitioning to stage and screen, both big and small.

He was part of the off-Broadway cast of “The Crucible” and “The Fantasticks.” Ames performed on Broadway in “Carnival!” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” opposite Kirk Douglas, Gene Wilder and William Daniels.

Ames was Russian-Jewish but was frequently cast in Native American roles, including Cherokee Indian character Mingo in “Daniel Boone” opposite Fess Parker. He appeared in 72 episodes of the show, according to IMDB.

He was proficient in throwing tomahawks, showing off on “The Tonight Show” in 1965 by throwing one at a wooden panel with an outline of a cowboy. Ames also sang on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

Ames died at his Los Angeles home on May 21 but no cause of death was released, according to Deadline.

Ames leaves behind his wife, two children, a stepson, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

