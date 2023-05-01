2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett drowns in pool

Shaquil Barrett: The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family pool on Sunday. ( Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool at their Florida residence, the team said Sunday.

Arrayah Barrett died at the family’s Tampa home Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to Barrett’s home at about 9:30 a.m. EDT. Arrayah Barrett had fallen into the pool, police said. She was taken to an area hospital and despite life-saving measures was pronounced dead a short time later, ESPN reported.

According to a news release by the Tampa Police Department, “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

In a statement, the Buccaneers called the child’s death “heartbreaking.”

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the team said in its statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Arrayah Barrett was the youngest of Shaquil Barrett’s four children, ESPN reported. Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, were high school sweethearts, the Times reported. Their other children are Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah.

Arrayah was born two months after Shaquil Barrett and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. He had just signed a four-year, $72 million contract with $34 million guaranteed, according to the newspaper.

Shaquil Barrett, 30, has played eight seasons in the NFL, the last four with Tampa Bay, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.