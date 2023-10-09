Deacon tased by police; death ruled homicide with contributing heart disease

Death ruled homicide FILE PHOTO: The death of a deacon upon whom police used a stun gun has been deemed homicide, but there were several contributing health factors. (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — An Atlanta deacon whom police used a stun gun on after officers said he refused to sign a traffic ticket died, and now his death has been ruled a homicide.

Johnny Hollman, 62, had been part of what WSB-TV reported was a minor traffic accident in August. Police said he refused to sign a traffic citation and became combative. He lost consciousness at one point and eventually died at a hospital, authorities said.

However, Hollman’s family attorney Mawuli Davis told WSB that a bodycam video shows that Hollman did not refuse to sign the ticket, instead saying three times that he would sign. Davis alleged that the officer who was telling Hollman to sign became impatient with how long it took for Hollman to say he would sign.

An autopsy showed that the shock did play a role in Hollman’s death, but there were other significant factors including high blood pressure and coronary heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes.

The homicide manner of death means that Hollman died as the result of the actions of someone else, but it does not necessarily mean a crime took place. The legal system will be tasked with making that determination, Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Sullivan told WSB.

WSB reported that examiner Melissa Sims-Stanley wrote:

“It is my opinion that Johnny Hollman died due to cardiac dysrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm) due to use of a conducted energy device in association with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Review of the body cam video and discussion with GBI Special Agent Keshia Morris confirms that a conducted energy device is used as a stun gun during a physical confrontation with law enforcement. Based on my review and interpretation of the video, Mr. Hollman is unresponsive from the time that the energy device is deployed.”

Police, according to WSB, determined that Hollman was at fault in the crash, saying:

“The officer attempted to issue a traffic citation to the at-fault driver. However, the driver became agitated and uncooperative. The officer attempted to take the driver into custody, but he resisted, and a struggle ensued. After several minutes of struggling with the driver, the officer utilized his taser and, with the help of a witness, placed him into handcuffs. Once the driver was in handcuffs, the officer realized he was unresponsive and requested EMS to the scene.”

Davis has requested that the body camera footage be released. The Atlanta City Council has also requested the video’s release, the AP reported.

An investigation into Hollman’s death is being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the request of Atlanta police.

The city has since changed its policy. Instead of arresting someone who does not sign a ticket, officers can now write “refusal to sign” on it. The rule also requires officers to tell drivers that the signature does not admit guilt and only acknowledges receipt of the ticket and the court date, the AP reported.